Phyllis Ann Della-Rocca (née Julio), 90, passed away on May 31, 2019 after a brief illness. She was the devoted wife of the late Guy Della-Rocca, beloved mother of Doreen E. Ercolano and her husband Ron, cherished grandmother of Alexa and Breanna Ercolano, sister of Carl T. and Edward V. Julio, and daughter of the late Anna and Theodore Julio. The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Tuesday, June 4 from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment immediately following at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Flowers are welcome, as well as other expressions of sympathy that may be directed in Phyllis's memory to , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. A guest register is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 3, 2019