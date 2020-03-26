|
|
On March 24, 2020, Phyllis Ann Reinecke (nee Caughy) of Marriottsville, beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Reinecke, devoted mother of Thomas Reinecke Jr. (Nancy), Deborah Taylor (Howard), Teresa McDade (John), Timothy Reinecke (Brenda), and Tracey Reinecke-Kashima (Matthew), dear sister of Joan O'Connor; also survived by 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Patrick Caughy, by her sister Connie Crimy, and by 2 great grandchildren.
Services and interment will be private. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Women's Center West (a crisis pregnancy center) at www.womenscenterwest.com or Faith Hope & Love Inc via their site at sapphirechurch.org/donate.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 26, 2020