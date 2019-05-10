|
|
On May 7, 2019, Phyllis Anne Evans-Olinger, of New Freedom, PA; beloved wife of the late Ronald Olinger; devoted mother of Bridgett Tyler and her husband, Thomas Jr., Charles A. Thompson and his wife, Beth; loving grandmother of Christal Tuttle, Felicia Tuttle, Thomas Tyler III, Brooke Thompson and Yale Thompson; cherished great-grandmother of Isaiah Link; and dear sister of Mary Ann Boggs, Lola Kuebler, Narciss Michno and Raymond Michno. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, James Evans, Essie Mae Evans and baby sister Michno; and her 1st husband, Charles E. Thompson.The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Sunday, May 12th, from 3-6 PM and Monday, May 13th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, 1 PM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment MD Veterans Cemetery. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 10 to May 12, 2019