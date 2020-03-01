|
Phyllis Bauer Madachy passed away on her 74th birthday surrounded by family after suffering a sudden aneurysm.
Phyllis devoted her life to family, friendship and service. Her spirit of generosity, grace and love touched all those who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, James "Dutch" Madachy; her children Laura Madachy Ratta, Jennifer Madachy Ryland and Paul Madachy; their spouses Mike, Steve and Jen; her 11 grandchildren Abby, Grace, Sophie, James, Sean, Claire, Kyle, Michael, Nick, Ryan, and David; her sister-in-law Judith Bauer and nephew Paco Rodriguez.
Phyllis had a long history of devoted service to community, including her decades-long work in the field of aging. She was recognized with many awards, including the Howard County Women's Hall of Fame. Phyllis retired three separate times and was serving on multiple boards at the time of her sudden death.
She enjoyed traveling extensively and visited many locations throughout the world with her husband Dutch. Her natural curiosity and intellect inspired her love of reading, history and life-long learning.
Details of Phyllis' life celebration will be announced in the spring and her family encourages all those who knew and loved her to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2020