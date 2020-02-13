|
|
Phyllis Catherine Oursler Hipp died peacefully at her home in Clarksville, Maryland on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Phyllis was born on November 9, 1939 in Olney, Maryland to the late Sue Earlene Alderton Oursler and the late Francis Leroy Oursler. After graduating from Sherwood High School, Phyllis married Furman "Butch" P. Hipp, Jr. on August 23, 1958 in the historic daily chapel of St. Louis Catholic Parish. They were married for 61 years and spent 56 of those years in Clarksville where they raised their family of five children. Phyllis gave tirelessly of her time and talents to the community that she loved. She was a dedicated St. Louis parishioner, serving as a money counter, a choir member for over 20 years, a loyal Clarksville Picnic volunteer, and a Bereavement Committee member (especially known for her deviled eggs!) She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, the St. Louis Garden Club, and the St. Louis Adoration group. Phyllis also helped out at the Fifth District Volunteer Fire Department and numerous local food banks. After 45 years at Vitro Corporation (now BAE), Phyllis retired and happily spent more time tending to her amazing flower and vegetable gardens and lavishing tons of love on her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Serving God and her family brought her the most happiness.
Along with her husband, Butch, Phyllis is survived by her five children and their spouses: Annette Marie Coletta (Domenic), Mark Andrew Hipp (Barbara), John Steven Hipp (Christine), Sue Ellen Fuentes (James) and Jason Matthew Hipp (Sara); her twelve adoring grandchildren and four (soon to be six) great grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Phyllis was one of four children, being survived by Francis Leroy Oursler, Jr. (Patsy) and Nancy Earlene Smith (James). She was predeceased by her sister, Frances Yvonne Brandon.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home of Clarksville, P.A., 12540 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville, MD. 21029 on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered 11:00 a.m. on Friday February 14 at St. Louis Church, 12500 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville, MD. 21029. Interment will immediately follow in St. Louis Cemetery.
Those desiring to make memorial donations in her memory may do so to either St. Louis Church (address above) or the Fifth District Volunteer Fire Company, 5000 Signal Bell Lane, Clarksville, MD 21029.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 13, 2020