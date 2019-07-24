|
Phyllis Tatsch Christ, 93 years. Born in Chicago IL and died in Baltimore MD, July 13 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Carl F Christ. Survived by sister Alice Klevens, daughters Alice Christ (David Olster), Joan Christ (Tom Everill), Lucy Christ Smith, five grandchildren, and three nephews. She was a proud graduate of the University of Chicago, forever dedicated to the life of the mind. Phyllis was a longtime member of the Women's Club of the Johns Hopkins University and the Book Club. She was an opera aficionado and theatre fan who continued drawing and painting up until the final weeks of her life. She was a unwavering defender of science and advocate for women's rights. A private memorial will be held at Roland Park Place. The family is grateful to Lucretia Wilson-Myers for the comfort and care which she provided during Phyllis' final illness. Remembrances to an organization of your choice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019