Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Christ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Christ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Christ Notice
Phyllis Tatsch Christ, 93 years. Born in Chicago IL and died in Baltimore MD, July 13 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Carl F Christ. Survived by sister Alice Klevens, daughters Alice Christ (David Olster), Joan Christ (Tom Everill), Lucy Christ Smith, five grandchildren, and three nephews. She was a proud graduate of the University of Chicago, forever dedicated to the life of the mind. Phyllis was a longtime member of the Women's Club of the Johns Hopkins University and the Book Club. She was an opera aficionado and theatre fan who continued drawing and painting up until the final weeks of her life. She was a unwavering defender of science and advocate for women's rights. A private memorial will be held at Roland Park Place. The family is grateful to Lucretia Wilson-Myers for the comfort and care which she provided during Phyllis' final illness. Remembrances to an organization of your choice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.