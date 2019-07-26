Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Highway Holiness Church
511 Edmund Street
Aberdeen, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Highway Holiness Church
511 Edmund Street
Aberdeen, MD
On July 21, 2019, Phyllis Louise Clark quietly passed from labor to reward.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, from 10 am to 12 pm at the Highway Holiness Church, 511 Edmund Street Aberdeen, MD 21001. Funeral services will begin at 12 pm. Interment services will be private. The family would like to thank everyone who offered support, prayers and condolences during their time of bereavement. Professional services entrusted to CHATMAN-HARRIS FUNERAL HOMES.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 26, 2019
