On November 9, 2020, Phyllis Margaret Evans beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Evans passed away; devoted mother of Edward Smith and his wife Lynda; dear sister of Janet Dattoli; loving grandmother of Derek Smith, Erin Benedict and her husband Keith; cherished great-grandmother of Anna and Elliott Benedict. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air on Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com