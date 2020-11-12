1/
Phyllis Evans
On November 9, 2020, Phyllis Margaret Evans beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Evans passed away; devoted mother of Edward Smith and his wife Lynda; dear sister of Janet Dattoli; loving grandmother of Derek Smith, Erin Benedict and her husband Keith; cherished great-grandmother of Anna and Elliott Benedict. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air on Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
NOV
13
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
4106385360
