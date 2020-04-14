|
|
On April 12, 2020, Phyllis Gerber passed away at the age of 94. She is survived by her children, Martha "Marti" (late Robert) Hooker and Bruce Gerber (Valarie Botta), her grandchildren, Sheri (Shane) Chaka and Lauren Johnston, and great-grandchildren, Tucker Chaka, Jared Chaka, Cole Johnston, and Paige Johnston. She is predeceased by her husband Mitchell Gerber, a sister, Lois Shandling, and her parents, Sol and Hannah Miller.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020