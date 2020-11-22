Ms. Phyllis was a truly amazing person and she will be dearly missed. Growing up she was one of my best friends which was more notable because she was approximately 50 years older than me. But that didn’t change my love and adoration of this vibrant woman. From our salamander hunts to searches for lady slipper flowers to naps in her forsythia bush while waiting for her return to finding and pressing flowers to make her stationary to her incredible poems she wrote on it (many of which I still have), I cherish all the memories. Recently several of us from Summer Hill were messaging on Facebook about much she impacted our lives...she was truly a friend to us all. Ms. Phyllis, I love you. Reggie and Mr. Jim, I’m truly sorry for your loss.

Love always,

Jeanne Lekin Nash

Friend