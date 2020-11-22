1/
Phyllis Giddings WEATHERLY
On November 16, 2020, Phyllis Giddings Weatherly beloved wife of James Baron Weatherly; dear wonderful mother of Reginald James Weatherly (spouse Michele) and the late Ronald Giddings Weatherly; dear grandmother of Alison Marie Weatherly; devoted sister of the late Charles Giddings and Helen McNulty; and daughter of Lottie Linthicum Giddings and Reginald David Giddings.

Service and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to the Edenwald Scholarship Fund, 800 Southerly Rd. Towson, MD 21286. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.

www.mwfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 20, 2020
Ms. Phyllis was a truly amazing person and she will be dearly missed. Growing up she was one of my best friends which was more notable because she was approximately 50 years older than me. But that didn’t change my love and adoration of this vibrant woman. From our salamander hunts to searches for lady slipper flowers to naps in her forsythia bush while waiting for her return to finding and pressing flowers to make her stationary to her incredible poems she wrote on it (many of which I still have), I cherish all the memories. Recently several of us from Summer Hill were messaging on Facebook about much she impacted our lives...she was truly a friend to us all. Ms. Phyllis, I love you. Reggie and Mr. Jim, I’m truly sorry for your loss.
Love always,
Jeanne Lekin Nash
Jeanne Nash
Friend
November 20, 2020
One of the kindest, sweetest people I have ever known.
Always chipper and upbeat. Unfailingly a pleasure to be around. I miss her but will cherish her memory as my sister-in-law of 80 years.
DeWitt L. Weatherly
Brother
November 19, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
