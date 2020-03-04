|
Phyllis Lynne Grafton, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away February 28 in Easton, MD, with her family by her side. She was 64.
Born in Rosedale, MD, she was the daughter of the late Henry George and Lucille Elaine Brown. Phyllis was a 1973 graduate of Bel Air High School. She married Stephen J. Grafton in 1974 in Forest Hill, MD then moved to the Eastern Shore shortly after. Phyllis worked for E.D. Supply Co., Inc., her family-owned business for many years until her retirement in 2007. She coached softball for Trappe in the Homerun Baker Little League, loved traveling, gardening, hunting, everything patriotic, NASCAR, and entertaining her many friends and family.
Phyllis is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Stephen Grafton; daughter, Jaime Cooper (Chris); son, Stephen Grafton; two sisters, Lucille Haenftling (Ed) and Donna Brown Gurba (John); two brothers, Henry Brown Jr and Robert Brown (Jodi); and three grandsons, Alexander Grafton, Landon Cooper and Theodore Grafton as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5 -7 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Rd., Easton. Burial will follow at Upper Bambury Cemetery in Trappe.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020