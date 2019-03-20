Home

Phyllis Hanzinikitas Notice
On March 18, 2019, Phyllis M. Hanzinikitas, beloved wife of the late Ronald C. "Ike" Hanzinikitas; loving daughter of the late Spurgeon and Virginia Wade; dear sister of Idell Daniels, Spurgeon Wade, Shirley Wade, Raymond Wade and their spouses; pre-deceased by her sisters, Mary Disney and Doris Carr; step-mother of Angel Harvey; step-sister of Barbara Madden. A funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc., 7922 Wise Ave. on Friday at 12 PM. Interment, Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10 AM to 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73132.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 20, 2019
