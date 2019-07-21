|
On July 18, 2019, Phyllis J. Conners, of Glen Burnie; beloved wife of 55 years to John M. Conners; loving mother of Stacie Lynn Conners Fuss and her husband, Jason, Donald Patrick Conners and his wife, Kelley; cherished grandmother of Kaitlyn Rose Fuss, Selah Grace Conners, Emily Nicole Fuss, Ashtyn Kelley Conners and Nenah Rae Conners; dear sister of Peter Militello, JoEllen Lang, Marcy Bodden, Donald Militello and Mary Jane Hagler; and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Tuesday, July 23rd, from 3-6 PM. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019