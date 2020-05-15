On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Phyllis June Bruffey-Hamrick, 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior, after living a full life devoted to her Lord and family.
She was born to the late Hoke and Edythe Mustoe-Bruffey, on January 9, 1928, in Buckhannon, West Virginia. She graduated from Webster Springs High School in 1946.
June loved the Lord and worshipped him daily. She was always willing to share that love with her family, friends, and even strangers. She worked a variety of jobs over her life, beginning as a cashier/clerk at J.D. Cutlip's in Webster Springs, West Virginia, and culminating with her retirement from Harford Mutual Insurance Company in Bel Air – one of her favorite places to work. Her favorite and most important job was raising her children and sharing her faith with them. She continued to provide lessons in grace, humility, and dignity until her passing. June loved all animals, especially cats and owls, and passed that love on to her children. She loved music, old books and movies. Travel was something else she enjoyed immensely, and she was blessed to travel with family and friends to many places, including, Ireland, England, St. John, USVI, and all over the western United States. And two of her most favorite things were Chocolate and Coffee!
June was married to Hilbert Hamrick on December 20, 1945 until his passing on December 14, 1993. They lived in West Virginia until relocating to Maryland in 1953. She lived in Bel Air from 1958 until her passing. June is survived by three of her four children: H. Wayne Hamrick, of Bel Air; Lois Hamrick, of Pylesville; and Lori Hamrick, of Bel Air. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lynne Hamrick, in January of this year. She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Karri Ving and her husband, Matt Madden, of San Francisco, California; Brandon Hamrick and his wife, Gretchen, of Port Deposit; and, Allie Reeves, of York, Pennsylvania. She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren: Billy, Seth, Adam, Mia, Matthew, and Joshua.
A private service will be held for family. A Celebration of Life for June will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations, in June's honor and memory, can be made to the Alzheimer's Association for Alzheimer's and Dementia, or The Harford County Humane Society.
See funeral home website to leave online condolences.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 15, 2020.