Kemp, On March 9, 2019, Phyllis Bankert Kemp, 102, of Felton, PA; beloved wife of the late Rev. Thomas Ward Kemp; devoted mother of the late Vincent Thomas Kemp & his wife Carol Jean Kemp; cherished grandmother of Dawn Lee Flanary & her husband James Edward Flanary, Jacob Earl Selby & his wife Michelle Lynn Selby and the late Thomas Neal Kemp; dear sister of John "David" Bankert and the late Lawrence Burgoon Bankert, Donald Vincent Bankert, Charlotte Leola Moose and Lucille Rebecca Atkinson. Also survived by 5 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.Services and Interment will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Oak Grove Cemetery, 14800 Union Chapel Road, Glenwood, MD. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 6300 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21214.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2019