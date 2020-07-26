1/
Phyllis Maxine McCracken
Phyllis Maxine McCracken age 96 of Abingdon, MD passed away on Wednesday July 22, 2020. Maxine has moved on to join her late husband Doyle S. McCracken, Sr. and her son Donald S. McCracken. She is survived by her sons Doyle S. McCracken, Jr. and Daniel W. McCracken and his wife Joanne. Phyllis was blessed with 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Wednesday from 10-11 am, where funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Harford County Humane Society in her name, 2208 Connolly Road Fallston, MD 21047.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
4106385360
