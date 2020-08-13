1/
Phyllis Mills
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Mae Mills, age 79, passed away in Laurel, MD on Friday July 31, 2020

Born March 10, 1941 in Laurel, MD, daughter of Theodore Merson and Lillian (Wossowski) Merson. She lived in Laurel, MD. Phyllis was a member of the Laurel Presbyterian Church, Laurel Sr. Friendship Club, and Treasurer of Laurel Temple #33 of the Knights of Pythias. She enjoyed crocheting, square dancing, and spending time with her grandkids. She spent many years working on the family tree whereas her son now calls it the family forest.

Phyllis is survived by her Husband Giles D. Mills Jr., Sister Marie Swope, her two son Giles D. Mills III and Theodore R. Mills, and 6 grandsons. She was preceded in death by her Father, Mother and 1 granddaughter.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved