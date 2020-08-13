Phyllis Mae Mills, age 79, passed away in Laurel, MD on Friday July 31, 2020



Born March 10, 1941 in Laurel, MD, daughter of Theodore Merson and Lillian (Wossowski) Merson. She lived in Laurel, MD. Phyllis was a member of the Laurel Presbyterian Church, Laurel Sr. Friendship Club, and Treasurer of Laurel Temple #33 of the Knights of Pythias. She enjoyed crocheting, square dancing, and spending time with her grandkids. She spent many years working on the family tree whereas her son now calls it the family forest.



Phyllis is survived by her Husband Giles D. Mills Jr., Sister Marie Swope, her two son Giles D. Mills III and Theodore R. Mills, and 6 grandsons. She was preceded in death by her Father, Mother and 1 granddaughter.



Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, services will be private.



