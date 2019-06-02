Home

On Friday, May 24, 2019, Phyllis Patterson Hessler, beloved wife of the late Carl Edwin Hessler; devoted mother of Susan Hessler Reichhart and her husband Chip Reichhart, and David Patterson Hessler and his wife Julie Harrell Hessler; loving grandmother of Kendell Reichhart and her husband Justin Handy, the late Brett Reichhart and his wife Lauren Gobeli Reichhart, David Hessler, Jr. and his fiancee Elizabeth Glennon, and Kristen Hessler Fusselman and her husband Connor Fusselman. She is also survived by her 3 beloved great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Gilchrest Hospice Center, 555 W Towsontown Blvd W, Towson, MD 21204
