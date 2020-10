Phyllis R. Dahne (nee Rubin), 87, of Owings Mills, MD passed away on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020. She is survived by her children, Gary (Beth) Dahne, Stuart (Janet) Dahne and Mitchell (Judy) Dahne; grandchildren, Evan (Jackie) Dahne, Jason (Emily) Dahne, Sam Dahne and Maddie Dahne; great grandchildren, Wesley, Zackary, Ava and Natalie Dahne and Adeila Simmons. She was predeceased by her husband, Marvin B. Dahne; siblings, Lorraine Schrier and Louis Rubin; and parents, Sadie and Jack Rubin.Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer's Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.