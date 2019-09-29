|
|
On September 25, 2019, Phyllis Roberta (nee Bradshaw) Gienski of Sykesville, beloved wife of the late Leonard Joseph Gienski, devoted mother of Lonnie (Christine) Gienski, Lynda (Bill) Raynore, Julie (Jeff) Ringley, Kris (Garett) King, Debbie (Don) Chenoweth, Beverly (Steve) Patton, Gwen (Ray) Luken, and the late Barbara Ann Billings, dear sister of Doris Nagle and the late Raymond Bradshaw; also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Wesley Freedom UMC, 961 Johnsville Rd., Eldersburg, MD 21784. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday from 10am until the start of services.
The family will also receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville.
Interment will be held at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley Freedom UMC at the address above.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019