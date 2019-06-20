Home

Phyllis Ann (Sabulsky) Rode, born on April 4, 1931 in McAdoo, Pennsylvania, to the late Alice Sabulsky and the late Felix Sabulsky, passed away at age 88 on May 16, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. She was a teacher, and a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Phyllis was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Rode and she is survived by her children, Diane, Jimmy and Linda Rode and five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She will always be remembered with great love and gratitude. A donation in her honor can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Improvement Fund at 1704 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex MD 21221
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 20, 2019
