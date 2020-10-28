Phyllis Rosenberg, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Monday, October 26th, 2020 at the age of 92. She is survived by her son, Barry Allan Rosenberg (Timothy L. Allen), her daughter-in-law, Jeanine Rosenberg, a brother, Solomon (Ann Finger), her grandchildren, Ryan (Ann) Rosenberg and Jason (Navi) Rosenberg, and her great-grandchildren, Andrew Rosenberg and Bryce Rosenberg. She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert Rosenberg, children, David Scott Rosenberg and Stephen Andrew Rosenberg, siblings, Roslyn (Lawrence) Factor, Harold (Jayne) Frank, Irma (David) Lightiesen, David (Rose) Finger, and Sylvia (Nathan) Weiner, and her parents, Benjamin and Regina Finger.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Covenant Guild.



