Phyllis S. Silberman
Phyllis Silberman passed away on June 7, 2020, at the age of 91. She is survived by her loving children, Samuel (Vicki) Silberman, Eric (Lourie) Silberman and Paul (Elizabeth) Silberman; grandchildren, Jennifer, Andrea, Brian, Rebecca, Benjamin and Philip and 4 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Jerome Silberman; brother, Richard Schiller and parents, Samuel and Bella Schiller.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
