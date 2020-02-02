Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Schocket
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Schocket

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Schocket Notice
On January 31, 2020, Phyllis Schocket (nee Fineblum), of Baltimore, passed away at the age of 70. She is survived by her children, Michael Jay (Carol) Schocket and Allison Ilene (Paul) Costantino, siblings, Charles (Barbara) Fineblum and Diane (Leonard) Pinchuk, and her grandchildren, Tyler Richards, Madeline Schocket, Mason Schocket, Ryan Costantino, and Adam Costantino. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard Ira Schocket, and her parents, Harry and Norma Fineblum.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, February 3, at 11:30 am. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 2111 Charles Henry Lane, Baltimore, MD 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -