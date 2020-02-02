|
|
On January 31, 2020, Phyllis Schocket (nee Fineblum), of Baltimore, passed away at the age of 70. She is survived by her children, Michael Jay (Carol) Schocket and Allison Ilene (Paul) Costantino, siblings, Charles (Barbara) Fineblum and Diane (Leonard) Pinchuk, and her grandchildren, Tyler Richards, Madeline Schocket, Mason Schocket, Ryan Costantino, and Adam Costantino. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard Ira Schocket, and her parents, Harry and Norma Fineblum.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, February 3, at 11:30 am. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 2111 Charles Henry Lane, Baltimore, MD 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020