|
|
On August 9th, 2019; Phyllis Lang Valenziano passed away peacefully at the age of 97. Born on March 13th, 1922 in Baltimore, she was the beloved wife for 50 years to Salvatore (Sam) Valenziano who passed away in 1998. She was the loving mother to daughter Lynn and her husband Bill, to son Stephen and his wife Vickie. and devoted grandmother to Diane and Robert. An exceptional student, Phyllis attended the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore from the first grade through high school and graduated college with honors from Notre Dame of Maryland University. Her circle of friends through school was large and she remained close with them throughout her entire life. She was well known for being very social and was always fascinated and energized by other people. Phyllis worked for many years for the Maryland State Department of Social Services and was a highly valued social worker by colleagues and clients alike. Over the years, Phyllis and Sam were able to travel extensively in Mexico, South America and throughout Europe. They were among the earliest members of the Oakcrest Retirement Community in Parkville where, in her later years, Phyllis received warm and wonderful care from the Oakcrest staff. Her flame is out but her light shone brightly every day of her life and will be remembered forever by her family and her many friends. A private memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Institute of Notre Dame. Interment will be in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Baltimore. Phyllis is survived by her daughter Lynn (Bill), her son Stephen (Vickie), her grandchildren, Diane and Robert, and her sister Margaret (John) Carey.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 13 to Aug. 18, 2019