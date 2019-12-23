|
|
Phyllis Jane Wilkinson, 87, of Bainbridge, GA, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019.
A memorial service was held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Willow Ridge with Rev. Leslie Dellenbarger officiating. A graveside memorial service will be held at Baltimore Cemetery in Baltimore, MD at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.iveyfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers and cards, it was Phyllis' preference that memorial contributions be made to Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society, 1250 Cox Avenue, Bainbridge, GA 39819.
Phyllis Jane Hatton was born October 9, 1932 in Allentown, PA, the daughter of James R. and Ruth Seacord Hatton. She was confirmed at Trinity Church in Bethlehem, PA in 1946. Phyllis was a graduate of Bethlehem High School, Class of 1950 and Bethlehem Business College, Class of 1951. She was a stenographer by trade. Phyllis was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Bainbridge, GA.
Phyllis had a knack for being involved in everything from working the election polls to participating in the Southern Airways Reunion. Among her crafting affiliations, Phyllis was a member of the Glyndon Quilters, Summer Hill Quilters and The Manor Garden Club. A dollhouse built by Phyllis is currently on display at the Bainbridge Historical Society Museum located on the Square in Downtown Bainbridge. Phyllis and Spencer were active in the local Humane Society and provided a home for seven rescue dogs during their life together. Tiger, She-She, Itafer, Dog, Trouble, Marty and Scruffy lived like royalty with Phyllis and Spencer.
Survivors include her eldest son, John S. Wilkinson, Jr. and his wife, Caitlin, of Pasadena, CA; her youngest son, Todd Edgar Wilkinson and his wife, Amy, of Baltimore, MD; her grandchildren, Amanda, Ethan, Chase, and Atley; and her siblings, Joan Crossman and James Hatton. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Colonel John Spencer Wilkinson, Sr. (USAF, Retired); and her son, Blane Conrad Wilkinson.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 23, 2019