Pier Larson
On July 25, 2020, Pier Martin Larson, beloved husband of Michelle Laura Boardman; devoted father of Anthony Jule Larson of Houston, Texas; loving son of Jean Mae Larson (nee Slocum) of St. Paul, Minnesota and the late Milton Nordeen Larson; cherished brother of Nordeen Larson (Arlene Libby) of Seattle, Washington, Carolyn Larson (Jan Tenbruggencate), of Lihue, Hawaii and Maren Larson (Ying Liu) of State College, PA; dear uncle of Milan and Frank Liu. Pier is also survived by extended family and friends.

Gifts in support of graduate work in African Studies may be made in Pier's memory to the Johns Hopkins Department of History. Go to https://secure.jhu.edu/form/krieger, select "Department, Center, or Institute" from the drop-down menu, and specify "History in memory of Pier Larson."

Planning for virtual Memorial Services are underway and details will be shared as soon as possible.

For more information on Pier's 20 years at Johns Hopkins visit https://hub.jhu.edu/2020/07/28/pier-larson-obituary/.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
