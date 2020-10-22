1/
Sister Pierre Koesters
Sister Pierre Koesters, Sister of Christian Charity, entered eternal life on Thursday,

October 15, 2020 at the Motherhouse in Mendham, New Jersey. Sister Pierre died at the age of 98. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on November 2, 1921, Sister Pierre was the daughter of Louis and Mary(Kotmair) Koesters.

Sister entered the Community of the Sisters of Christian Charity on September 6, 1937. She made her first vows on August 21, 1940, and her Final Profession of Vows on August 20, 1946

Over the years Sister labored in the field of education in both grade schools and high schools in Pennsylvania and New York. By 1967 Sister Pierre was elected as a Provincial Superior in South America until her election as Superior General of the entire Congregation from 1978-1989 residing in Rome. Sister then returned to Montevideo, Uruguay as Superior of the Motherhouse until 1994 after which she returned to the Motherhouse in Mendham, New Jersey as Province Archivist/Historian until her retirement.

Sister Pierre is survived by her niece, Margaret, and nephews, William and Michael, all of Maryland.

Viewing will be private in the Motherhouse on Monday, October 19, 2-4 PM with Evening Prayer with the Sisters at 7PM.

Liturgy of Christian Burial will be live streamed on the website: scceast.org on Tuesday, October 20, at 11AM from the Chapel of Mary Immaculate at the Motherhouse in Mendham. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery on the Motherhouse grounds will follow the Liturgy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory, can be made to the Sisters of Christian Charity, Mendham, New Jersey.

Bailey Funeral Home of Mendham is handling arrangements. www.baileyfuneral.com

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
in the Motherhouse
OCT
19
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Motherhouse
OCT
20
Liturgy
11:00 AM
live streamed on the website: scceast.org
October 19, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
