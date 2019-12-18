|
Pietro Galantino 93 years old passed away on December 16, 2019. His is survived by his four loving and devoted children, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was greatly loved by all his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Road, (at RTE 24) on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 9 to 11 am at which time a funeral service will be held. Interment to follow at the Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. www.dementiasociety.org
