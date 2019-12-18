Home

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Pietro Galantino Notice
Pietro Galantino 93 years old passed away on December 16, 2019. His is survived by his four loving and devoted children, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was greatly loved by all his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Road, (at RTE 24) on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 9 to 11 am at which time a funeral service will be held. Interment to follow at the Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. www.dementiasociety.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019
