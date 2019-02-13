Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
On February 10, 2019 Priscilla Goodwin Dubbert beloved wife of the late Louis Frederick Dubbert; dear mother of Leonard C. and Kenneth A. Robinson; step-mother of Holly Mooney, Lisa Kokes, Mark Dubbert and Allison Snow; dear grandmother of Alexander M. Robinson. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Sparky. Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Thursday from 10-11AM at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Wicomico County Humane Society. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 13, 2019
