Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Lanahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Lanahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla Lanahan Notice
Priscilla Lanahan (née Doerer), age 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday Sept. 8, 2019 in Towson, MD.

Devoted mother of Vicki Lanahan, Chris Lanahan, Sandra L. Zvosec, Suzanne L. Taylor and Rob Lanahan.

Loving Grandmother to Dan, Kelly, Colin, Sean, Devin, Sydney, Rachel, Kailey and Bryce.

Interests included: sports, gardening, playing piano, local theater and organizing her high school reunions (Seton class of 53). She enjoyed decorating her home and relaxing with her pets. She was a strong woman who raised 5 children on her own, her greatest joy was the hours spent laughing with her family. Her love and devotion will remain forever in our hearts.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Priscilla's life at her residence in Towson on Saturday September 21, 2019 from 1-4 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Priscilla's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.