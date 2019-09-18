|
|
Priscilla Lanahan (née Doerer), age 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday Sept. 8, 2019 in Towson, MD.
Devoted mother of Vicki Lanahan, Chris Lanahan, Sandra L. Zvosec, Suzanne L. Taylor and Rob Lanahan.
Loving Grandmother to Dan, Kelly, Colin, Sean, Devin, Sydney, Rachel, Kailey and Bryce.
Interests included: sports, gardening, playing piano, local theater and organizing her high school reunions (Seton class of 53). She enjoyed decorating her home and relaxing with her pets. She was a strong woman who raised 5 children on her own, her greatest joy was the hours spent laughing with her family. Her love and devotion will remain forever in our hearts.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Priscilla's life at her residence in Towson on Saturday September 21, 2019 from 1-4 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 18, 2019