Priscilla M. Carey, 95, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019; Loving daughter of the late Thomas J. and Henrietta M. Carey (née Preuer); aunt of Hope C. Tarr. Ms. Carey retired from Lion Brothers Co. after many years and was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union.
The family will receive friends at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 101 Church Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208, Friday, August 16th from 10am to 11am at which time a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am. Interment Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Priscilla's memory to The Maryland SPCA ("Saving 90"), 3300 Falls Rd. Baltimore, MD 21211, https://www.mdspca.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2019