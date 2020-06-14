Priscilla M. Pierce
On June 9, 2020, Priscilla Margaret Pierce (nee Hayes) devoted daughter of the late William Charles Hayes and the late Margaret Marshner (nee Windisch); loving wife of Robert Pierce; devoted mother of Michele Pierce, Robert Pierce (Debbie), Aaron Pierce (Laura) and the late Teresa Pierce; dear sister of JoAnn Diffendall (Chuck) and Aaron Hayes (Agnes) the late William Hayes, the late Wayne Hayes and the late Douglas Hayes; beloved grandmother of John Pierce, Sophia Pierce and Zachary Pierce. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.

Graveside services will be held at the Loudon Park Cemetery Mausoleum on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Shriner's Hospitals - Help kids be kids, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL (33607) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN (38105.) We kindly ask that you please wear a face mask and maintain social distancing at the cemetery. Arrangements by the locally-owned Loudon Park Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Loudon Park Cemetery Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Loudon Park Funeral Home and Loudon Park Cemetery
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 644-1900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
Deb and Rob I am so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers and love to your family
Cathy and Rob Freels
Cathy
Friend
June 11, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Victor Kraft
