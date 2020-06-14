Deb and Rob I am so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers and love to your family
Cathy and Rob Freels
On June 9, 2020, Priscilla Margaret Pierce (nee Hayes) devoted daughter of the late William Charles Hayes and the late Margaret Marshner (nee Windisch); loving wife of Robert Pierce; devoted mother of Michele Pierce, Robert Pierce (Debbie), Aaron Pierce (Laura) and the late Teresa Pierce; dear sister of JoAnn Diffendall (Chuck) and Aaron Hayes (Agnes) the late William Hayes, the late Wayne Hayes and the late Douglas Hayes; beloved grandmother of John Pierce, Sophia Pierce and Zachary Pierce. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.
Graveside services will be held at the Loudon Park Cemetery Mausoleum on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Shriner's Hospitals - Help kids be kids, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL (33607) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN (38105.) We kindly ask that you please wear a face mask and maintain social distancing at the cemetery. Arrangements by the locally-owned Loudon Park Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.