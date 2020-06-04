Priscilla Murphy died on May 26 at age 98. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Phil, son Bob, and son-in-law George Monteiro, her parents, five brothers and three sisters. Priscilla had moved to Maryland to be closer to family in 2010. She lived in Columbia until 2019, when she moved to Marian Assisted Living in Brookeville. The cause of death was the covid virus.



Priscilla is survived by five of her six children: Bill (Lamar) of Rochester, NY, Claire (Bill Cain) of La Mesa, CA, Brenda of Windham, CT, Rich (Joan) of Arvada, CO, and Pat (Dan Savin) of Ellicott City, MD; daughter-in-law Beth Murphy; eight grandchildren: Mike Madowitz, Jen Douglas, Janet Gers, Andy Murphy, Courtney Madowitz, Kevin Murphy, Katie Savin-Murphy, and Elaine Murphy; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Priscilla, as she was always called, was valedictorian of St Mary's High School class of 1939 and earned a B. S. in business education from Salem Teacher's College in 1943.



While she was in college, Priscilla worked as a playground instructor during the summer. It was there that she got to know Phil Murphy. Phil was a pre-med student at Boston College, then a medical student at Tufts. In 1944, he enlisted in the army, where he served as a medic.



After college, Priscilla taught business at two high schools, then worked as a secretary before she and Phil were married in 1946. Their first five children were born in Beverly.



Phil's employer transferred him to Hammond, IN in 1957, and the family moved to Highland. Pat was born two years later.



Priscilla and Phil enjoyed attending a wide array of their children's activities, including music and dance recitals, gymnastics and wrestling meets, softball, baseball and basketball games, and theatrical performances.



Along with the frugality of one who had grown up in the Depression, Priscilla passed on a respect for education and high expectations that were later reflected in the initials after her children's names, CPA, JD, and PhD.



Priscilla became interested in the stock market about sixty years ago, subscribed to the Wall Street Journal, and remained keenly interested in business and investing into her nineties.



Priscilla served on the board of the League of Women Voters, and as president of the Highland League. She served Our Lady of Grace parish as lector, funeral choir member, and weekly collection counter. She also served on her parish and diocesan councils. She represented the Gary diocese at the national "Call to Action" in Detroit in 1976, and wrote an account of it for the Sunday Visitor.



Priscilla was a skilled bridge player, playing with two groups in Highland and continuing to play well into her nineties. She was also an enthusiastic golfer and bowler, avid reader and crossword puzzle enthusiast.



Mothers are often remembered for their cooking. Priscilla's kids still remember those hand cut French fries (for a family of eight!) and those apple, blueberry and mince pies.



The first of Priscilla's eight grandchildren arrived in 1979. Priscilla loved being a grandmother, and the grandkids loved visiting the house in Highland, whose basement held a treasure trove of old and new toys, puzzles, and board games. It became their special gathering place every Christmas.



Phil died in 2001 after a decade's struggle with Alzheimer's during which Priscilla was a devoted caregiver. She moved to Vantage House in Columbia, MD in 2010, the year before her middle son, Bob, passed away. She joined the St. John the Evangelist parish and choir and found more bridge players there, too.



The years since then have seen the birth of six great-granddaughters-Gidget, Roxie, Alexis, Clover, Jordan, and Cassidy. The family is scattered across the country, but they have come together each January to celebrate Priscilla's birthday, and for festive summer gatherings as well.



There will be a virtual memorial service for family members, due to the virus. The family plans a special gathering to honor her memory at a later date.



