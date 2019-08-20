Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Tainter-Scherr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Tainter-Scherr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla Tainter-Scherr Notice
Priscilla Jeanne (Musgrove) Tainter-Scherr of Towson, MD, died Friday, August 16, 2019. She was 94. Born in Pittsfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur S. and Edna P. Musgrove. She was predeceased by her husband, Morris L. Scherr, son Jeffrey E. Tainter and daughter Judith T. Mann. She is survived by her daughter Pamela Tainter-Causey and husband Paul, step-daughters Melissa Phillips and Anna Berman, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many loving family members including Valerie Wehrle and Ann Holmes. Funeral services are private. Donations in Mrs. Tainter-Scherr's memory can be directed to the of Central MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Priscilla's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.