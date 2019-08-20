|
Priscilla Jeanne (Musgrove) Tainter-Scherr of Towson, MD, died Friday, August 16, 2019. She was 94. Born in Pittsfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur S. and Edna P. Musgrove. She was predeceased by her husband, Morris L. Scherr, son Jeffrey E. Tainter and daughter Judith T. Mann. She is survived by her daughter Pamela Tainter-Causey and husband Paul, step-daughters Melissa Phillips and Anna Berman, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many loving family members including Valerie Wehrle and Ann Holmes. Funeral services are private. Donations in Mrs. Tainter-Scherr's memory can be directed to the of Central MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019