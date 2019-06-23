Proserpina G. Magat, age 76, of Baltimore, MD and Landenberg, PA, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019.



Prose was born in Manila, Philippines, daughter of the late Arturo and Eulogia (Cuenca) Gauani. She graduated from MLQ University in Manila with her Master's degree in Journalism. It is here where she met her husband, Prospero Magat. The two were married in 1964. Prose worked for several media companies in the Philippines before she and her family moved to Baltimore in the mid 1970's. She then worked for WBAL Channel 11 and later Maryland Public Television before her retirement.



Prose enjoyed traveling, gardening and was an avid reader. Above all else she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.



She is survived by her son, Dr. Karlo Magat and his wife, Dr. Anna Magat; her grandchildren, Isabella, Paolo and Alexandra; and her sister, Helen Hernal.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Prospero; her two brothers, Aeneas and Hector Gauani; and sister, Josefina Garcia.



Family and friends are invited to visit from 5:00 – 7:00pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A second visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church, 8910 Gap Newport Pike, Avondale, PA 19311 where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Prose's memory can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037.



Doherty Funeral Homes 302-999-8277



