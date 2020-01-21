|
|
On Saturday, January 18, 2020, Queen Young Dorm, 82, died peacefully at Seasons Hospice at Sinai Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Queen was the loving wife of the late Kenneth Lee Dorm, Sr.; devoted mother of Kenneth Lee Dorm, Jr.; cherished sister of Rachel Wilson; and loving extended family. Queen's family will welcome visitors on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6 to 9 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg. Full obituary and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 21, 2020