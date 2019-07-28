|
|
On Tuesday, July 16, 2019,
Quinton Stewart transitioned from this life of natural causes.
Quinton attended Baltimore City Public Schools, was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and employed by the United States Postal Service for 30 years.
Quinton is survived by his son, Xavier Stewart, daughter, Quinn Stewart, sister, Susan Mughal, brothers Brian Stewart and
Randy Stewart and ex-wife and friend, Lorisa Stewart, nieces, nephews and friends. No viewing will be held. A memorial service is being planned.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 28, 2019