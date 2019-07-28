Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Quinton Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Quinton Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Quinton Stewart Notice
On Tuesday, July 16, 2019,

Quinton Stewart transitioned from this life of natural causes.

Quinton attended Baltimore City Public Schools, was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and employed by the United States Postal Service for 30 years.

Quinton is survived by his son, Xavier Stewart, daughter, Quinn Stewart, sister, Susan Mughal, brothers Brian Stewart and

Randy Stewart and ex-wife and friend, Lorisa Stewart, nieces, nephews and friends. No viewing will be held. A memorial service is being planned.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Quinton's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.