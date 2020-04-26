|
|
passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Sarah Ann "Sally" German (nee McGeehan); loving children Thaddeus German (Diane), Jenifer Nugent, Amanda Fine (Alex), John Francis German (Alyson); adored grandchildren Angelina and Laird Nugent, Nicholas and Madeline Fine.
A Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a future date. In his honor, donations may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation at chesapeake.cbf.org/membership or the at lung.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020