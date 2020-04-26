Home

R. Dennis German

R. Dennis German Notice
passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Sarah Ann "Sally" German (nee McGeehan); loving children Thaddeus German (Diane), Jenifer Nugent, Amanda Fine (Alex), John Francis German (Alyson); adored grandchildren Angelina and Laird Nugent, Nicholas and Madeline Fine.

A Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a future date. In his honor, donations may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation at chesapeake.cbf.org/membership or the at lung.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020
