|
|
Helm on March 14, 2019, R. Dennis of Finksburg, beloved husband of Patricia Major Helm, father of Heather Roth (Sean) and Douglas Helm, brother of Sally Wobbeking (Charles) and the late Jack Helm, grandfather of Sloan Roth.Services and interment private.Memorial contributions to Mt. St. Joseph High School, 4403 Frederick Ave., Baltimore MD 21229 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, Westminster
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019