R. Paul Ryan, age 71, of Havre de Grace, MD passed away on February 2, 2020 at his home. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of Robert James and Helen Marie (McFadden) Ryan. He was a graduate of Villanova University (B.S.) and Drexel University (M.S.). He retired in 2012 from the Department of Defense where he worked for over 40 years. During his tenure he worked in New Jersey, APG and Ft. Belvoir, Virginia. He enjoyed collecting and spending time with his pride and joy, his grandson, Sean. Since retirement he had done a great deal of volunteer work at his grandson's school. He was a member of Mountain Christian Church and an Assistant Scout Master for Troop #564 Boy Scouts (St. Margaret's Church).
Mr. Ryan is survived by his wife of 24 years come June, Kristin Ryan; two daughters, Jennifer L. Ryan of Elkridge and Jessica L. Ryan of Bel Air; two sisters, Patricia M. Ryan of Newtown Square, PA and Grace (Richard) Jahnle of Villanova, PA; grandson, Sean Strickland; niece, Erica Jahnle; nephews, Richard, Matthew and Ryan Jahnle.
Services were held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, MD on Wednesday, February 5 at 10am. Interment took place at Mountain Christian Church Cemetery in Joppa.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Perry Hall Christian School, 3919 Schroeder Ave., Perry Hall, MD 21236.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 7, 2020