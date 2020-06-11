R. Spencer Sullivan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share R.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on June 7, 2020 R. SPENCER SULLIVAN; beloved husband of the late Blanche Roman Sullivan, Moira Yeager Sullivan, and Helene Coradetti Sullivan; loving father of Barbara Sullivan and her wife Laura, Bruce Sullivan and his wife Donna and Thomas Sullivan and his wife Lynn; stepfather to Denise Yeager Nesline and her husband Dusty, Susan Yeager Miller and Keith Yeager and his wife Terri; dear brother of Marty Elliott; "Buddy" Sullivan and Jane Tamburo; cherished Pop Pop of Shelley, Emily, Gary, Lauren and Manon; and cherished step grandfather of Jeremy, Ryan, Ross, Drew, Paige, Jessica, and Michael; adored great grandfather of Blaise, Landon, and Grant; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews; and devoted friend of Ardith Luttrell.

The Celebration of Spencer's life was held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 3:00 pm and can be viewed on the Lemmon Funeral Home FaceBook page. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Spencer's name to Gilchrist, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or visit www.gilchristcares.org. A guest book is available at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
4102526000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved