Peacefully on June 7, 2020 R. SPENCER SULLIVAN; beloved husband of the late Blanche Roman Sullivan, Moira Yeager Sullivan, and Helene Coradetti Sullivan; loving father of Barbara Sullivan and her wife Laura, Bruce Sullivan and his wife Donna and Thomas Sullivan and his wife Lynn; stepfather to Denise Yeager Nesline and her husband Dusty, Susan Yeager Miller and Keith Yeager and his wife Terri; dear brother of Marty Elliott; "Buddy" Sullivan and Jane Tamburo; cherished Pop Pop of Shelley, Emily, Gary, Lauren and Manon; and cherished step grandfather of Jeremy, Ryan, Ross, Drew, Paige, Jessica, and Michael; adored great grandfather of Blaise, Landon, and Grant; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews; and devoted friend of Ardith Luttrell.
The Celebration of Spencer's life was held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 3:00 pm and can be viewed on the Lemmon Funeral Home FaceBook page. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Spencer's name to Gilchrist, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or visit www.gilchristcares.org. A guest book is available at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.