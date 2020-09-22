Rabeth M. Eitemiller, of Ellicott City, MD died on September 19, 2020. She was 99. She was born on June 29, 1921 to the late Milburn I. Mullineaux and Marie (Reinhold) Mullineaux of Woodlawn, MD. She is survived by her daughter Joan M. Humphreys and husband Carl of Ellicott City, MD, son, Richard C. Eitemiller and wife Barbara of Lancaster, PA, granddaughter Kimberly J. DiMarco, husband Joseph and great grandson Benjamin of Ellicott City, MD, sisters-in-law Olevia E. Henry, Betty E. Reiblich, and Barbara E. Linder and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Ferdinand C. Eitemiller, Jr.



She was a homemaker and care giver to anyone who needed help. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and had an appreciation of antiques and other vintage items. In her later years, she was an avid BINGO player at Lighthouse Senior Living at Ellicott City.



Entombment services are private.



