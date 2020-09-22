1/
Rabeth M. Eitemiller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rabeth M. Eitemiller, of Ellicott City, MD died on September 19, 2020. She was 99. She was born on June 29, 1921 to the late Milburn I. Mullineaux and Marie (Reinhold) Mullineaux of Woodlawn, MD. She is survived by her daughter Joan M. Humphreys and husband Carl of Ellicott City, MD, son, Richard C. Eitemiller and wife Barbara of Lancaster, PA, granddaughter Kimberly J. DiMarco, husband Joseph and great grandson Benjamin of Ellicott City, MD, sisters-in-law Olevia E. Henry, Betty E. Reiblich, and Barbara E. Linder and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Ferdinand C. Eitemiller, Jr.

She was a homemaker and care giver to anyone who needed help. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and had an appreciation of antiques and other vintage items. In her later years, she was an avid BINGO player at Lighthouse Senior Living at Ellicott City.

Entombment services are private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved