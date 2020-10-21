1/1
Rachael Lee Van Der Eerden
1967 - 2020
Rachael Lee Van Der Eerden, age 53 years of Joppa, MD died at 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, MD. She was the wife of Dennis Van Der Eerden, marrying on December 28, 1995.

Born in Camp Lejeune, NC on June 2, 1967, Rachael was a daughter of Harold L. and Ida Lee (Eichman) Eck of Jarrettsville, MD. She lived in several states growing up and graduated from Central Cambria High School in Ebensburg, PA. Rachael later attended Towson State College, now Towson University. She loved antiques, and was talented in restoration. Rachael especially enjoyed restoring Teddy bears. She focused her life on her family, extended family and her beloved animals.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by: Three children, George C. Bryant and his wife, Hayleigh of Airville, PA; Lillian K. Bryant and her fiancé, Shawn Riley of Delta, PA; Rosalie A. Zell and her husband, Shane of Delta, PA. Four grandchildren, Delylah Bryant, Payton Bryant, Harold Riley and Watson Zell. One sister, Regina E. Eck of Boise, ID.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA. At 1 p.m. a time of remembrance will begin.

Contributions to the Defenders of Animal Rights, Inc., 14412 Old York Rd., Phoenix, MD 21131 in Rachael's memory would be appreciated.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
OCT
24
Service
01:00 PM
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
