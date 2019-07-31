Home

Rachel B. Finifter Notice
Rachel B. Finifter (nee Berger), of Aventura, FL, passed away on July 30, 2019 at the age of 81. Mrs. Finifter was predeceased by her husband Irvin Finifter. She is survived by her sister Eva Polin (Halsey) Frank, her step-children Jon (Lois) Finifter, Douglas (Cindy) Finifter, and Susan Finifter, her grandchildren Rebecca Finifter (Jeffrey) Goldstein, Matthew Smith (Nancy) Finifter, and Dara Debus (Anthony) Rosado, her great-grandchildren Hayden, Brynn, and Lena Goldstein, Eli, Cal, and Allison Finifter, her companion and caregiver Mirella Pinedo Mindreau, and by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mrs. Finifter was predeceased by her brother Phillip (Hilda) Berger, her step-daughter Wendy Finifter, and her parents Rosa Polin and Martin Berger.

Please omit flowers. Interment is Private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 31, 2019
