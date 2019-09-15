|
|
Rachel Anne Dandois, née Blazucki, a middle school English teacher, died Sept. 8, 2019, of brain cancer. She was 30.
Born in Baltimore, Md., Rachel earned her B.A. in linguistics, English language and literature in 2010 and her M.Ed. in 2014 from University of Maryland, College Park. She obtained her yoga teacher certification in 2016.
Rachel taught English at Wilde Lake Middle School in Columbia, Md., from September 2014 to March 2018, when she got sick. She then served as a library clerk at The Commodore John Rodgers School for the 2018-19 academic year.
Rachel married Justin Dandois in October 2017, and the couple lived in Canton with their cat, Margarita (Maggie).
Rachel is survived by her husband; her mother and stepfather, Linda and Dave Jones, of Eldersburg, Md.; her grandmother, Coretta Davis, of Eldersburg, Md.; her sister and her wife, Sarah Blazucki and Lisa Van Arsdale, of Washington, D.C.; and her brother and his wife, Seth Blazucki and Brittany Schlichting, of Baltimore; her father Richard, and grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, a nephew and many friends.
Contributions can be made in Rachel's honor to Defeat GBM Research Collaborative (defeatgbm.org) or Youth Empowered Society (yesdropincenter.org).
A celebration of life will be held Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. at Wilde Lake Middle School, 10481 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia, MD 21044.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019