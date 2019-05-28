|
|
on May 26, 2019, Rachel Primrose Harding (nee Fox) beloved wife of the late John Cowman and David Harding, beloved mother of Mary Louise "Lou" Hall and her husband Thomas Randolph Hall, Sr, dear grandmother of Thomas R. Hall, Jr, Jennifer L. Hall-Frantz and Laura L. Pratt. Also survived by 7 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildrenFriends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc (at Overbrook), 6500 York Rd on Thursday, May 30, from 3 to 5PM and 7 to 9PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Idewylde United Methodist Church, 928 Regester Ave, Northwood MD 21239, on Friday, May 31 at 10 AM. Interment to follow at St Mary's Cemetery, 1021 St Mary's Rd, Pylesville, MD 21132
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 28 to May 29, 2019