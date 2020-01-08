|
Raj Kumar Brar, 71, of Bel Air, MD passed away. He was the beloved husband of Sunita Brar; devoted father of Dr. Yuvraj Kamboj & his wife Dr. Jaya Kamboj and Dr. Rashoo Chawla & her husband Dr. Lalit Chawla; cherished grandfather of Saveena, Gauri, Rohan and Arnav Raj; dear brother of Subhash Brar & his wife Prem Brar, Harish Brar & his wife Sangeeta Brar and sisters, Krishna Thinju & her husband Dalip S. Thinju, Vimla Kamboj & her husband Rajinder Kamboj, Darshana Moudgill & her husband Ashok Moudgill, Sushma Jangra & her husband Baljit Jangra and the late Satya Judge. Also survived by many loving family and friends from around the world.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Raj's life and legacy at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10-11 AM where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM with cremation to follow. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020