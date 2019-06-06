Home

On 5-21-2019 Raleigh "Rollo" Brent died of heart failure at his home at The Blakehurst Retirement Community. He was 93. He is survived by 4 children, Raleigh Brent III, Margaret G. Brent, Geoffrey H. Brent, and Melanie Brent Carrera. He is also survived by 2 daughters-in-laws Holly Z. Brent and Deborah G. Brent along with 9 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Services are private, however there will be a celebration of his life at Boys Latin School on 06/12 from 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the Gillian and Raleigh Brent Scholarship Fund at Boys Latin School, 822 W. Lake Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 6 to June 9, 2019
